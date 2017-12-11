Here's The Secret To Suhana Khan's Fit And Dazzling Body
17-year-old Suhana Khan swears by yoga three times a week, swimming and body weight exercises to keep herself fit and glamorous!
Suhana Khan consumes a diet which includes a bit of everything
She is 17, she is glamorous and she is the daughter of the King Khan of Bollywood! Suhana Khan, who has often made headlines for her unique style and free-spirited attitude, is quite inclined towards having a fit and toned body too. Recently, the young diva's videos of sweating it out at the gym were doing rounds on social media. Full body pull ups and pushups were some of the exercises that she was seen doing. Media reports have often mentioned that Suhana aspires to have a body just like her scintillating mother Gauri Khan.
So, what is Suhana Khan's secret to keeping fit and healthy? Let's find out...
For starters, Suhana is a big-time fan of sports and occasionally includes swimming in her fitness routine. Also, she swears by yoga thrice a week so that she keeps her mind and body relaxed and rejuvenated at all times.
Fitness and medical experts, however, suggest that people who are at Suhana's age should not follow too rigorous gym routines and should indulge themselves more in sports and other similar physical exercises. They advise youngsters to and avoid lifting weights at the gym.
So Suhana, who is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut, takes it easy and focus on body weight exercises and lifting lighter weights in the gym.
Besides, the diet regime of the young achiever includes a little bit of everything. However, she makes sure that "everything" includes everything healthy that would contribute to her looking gorgeous and shine like a true star!
While her breakfast includes eggs, bread toast and glass of milk, she indulges in foods like sandwiches and juices for her lunch. She prefers a light and home-cooked dinner which usually includes dal, fresh vegetables and fish, chicken or other meats of her choice.
More power to Suhana for keeping up to her parents' expectations and making them proud!
