Fitness Tips From The Man Who Got Anant Ambani Fit
Anant Ambani was able to shed 108 kilos in a matter of just 18 months.
Anant Ambani proved that anything can be achieved with hard work and dedication
The journey from fat to fit isn't child's play. It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance that brings about a positive and desirable transformation. One such instance of dedication is that of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Losing a whopping 108 kilos, Anant proved that everything is achievable, if you have the right intention for it. In this fat-to-fit journey what is also essential is the guidance and supervision of the right trainer. With the assistance of his fitness trainer Vinod Channa, Anant achieved one of the biggest milestones of his life. Vinod Channa has also helped some other big names from B-town shape up and become fit. These include John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh and many more.
According to Vinod, nothing can replace the gold standard, the most natural and safe way to lose weight which comprises of a strict diet and a work out of around 6 hours to bring about drastic changes in candidates looking for that kind of a transformation.
He advocates long walks to rejuvenating sessions of Yoga, weight training, high-intensity cardio exercises and functional training as parts of his holistic.
Misconceptions about weight loss
Speaking of the various misconceptions that come in the way of people losing weight, many people believe that their fat gets converted into muscles with weight loss. With even a slight loss of an inch from the body, people tend to believe that their fats transforms into muscles. But it is a fact that fat and muscles tissues are both different from each other and can't be interchanged.
"Following a proper balanced diet along with sufficient exercise, results in an increase in muscle cells. This is helpful in achieving a well-toned body along with inch loss and reduction of fat cells", says he.
"On the other hand, when you give up on this disciplined routine and switch back to bad-eating habits, you do not burn in calories and this leads to an increase in body fat and decrease in muscles".A weight loss programme is incomplete without the right diet. One should follow a diet rich in sprouts, soups and salads, along with good sources of fat like ghee, paneer, milk, and protein rich foods.
Here are some favourite and top 7 weight loss tips by none other than Vinod Channa himself:
1. The most important thing is physical workout. People must find out what kinds of workout suits their body and incorporate them in their daily routine. Instead of comparing their exercise with someone, say, a celebrity, they should focus on their own body's ability and stamina.
2. Second most important thing in weight loss is food. People should consume food depending on their physical activity throughout the day. If they want to lose weight, they should include less carbs in their diet. They should have around 4-5 small meals throughout the day.
3. If you are obese or overweight, then try and follow a strict diet for at least 2-3 months. When you are in the first phase of losing weight, do not break the diet during the first 15 days. This helps them lose weight faster.
4. Once you lose your fat and achieve your desired target, you can exercise and get back to your normal diet.
5. In your journey towards weight loss, the first 15 days should be the most intense ones, with respect to both diet and exercise.
6. If there's an occasion coming in your way, prepare a month or 2 months in advance to be in the safe zone, weight-wise.
7. Focus on losing fat and gaining muscles for toned body. The right way to lose weight is by including both cardio and weight training in your routine along with a strict diet.
(Vinod Channa is a celebrity Fitness Consultant and Trainer based in Mumbai)
