Anant Ambani's Journey From Fat To Fit & Fab! Here's How He Did It
Anant Ambani was able to shed 108 kilos in a matter of just 18 months.
Anant Ambani proved that anything can be achieved with hard work and dedication
HIGHLIGHTS
- Anant Ambani worked out almost 6 hours every day
- He followed a strict diet with no cheat days for 18 months
- Designing Anant's workout regime was difficult because of asthma
The journey from fat to fit isn't a child's play. No matter how experienced and well-qualified trainer you get on board, it is only your dedication and hard work that will bring such a transformation in your life. One such instance of immense hard work and dedication is that of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Losing a whopping 108 kilos, Anant proved that everything is achievable, if you have the right intention for it. With the assistance of his fitness trainer Vinod Channa, Anant achieved one of the biggest milestones of his life.
A patient of chronic asthma, it is said that it was Anant's medication which was responsible for his weight gain. So, considering his medical state, Vinod designed a fitness regime which suited Anant in the best possible way.
Fitness regime
According to some media reports, Anant was able to shed 108 kilos in a matter of just 18 months. He followed the most natural and safe way to lose weight. A strict diet and work out of around 6 hours daily helped him experience this drastic change.
Anant went on a 21 km walk every day. That was followed by a rejuvenating session of Yoga, followed by weight training, high-intensity cardio exercises and functional training.
His diet was strictly low-carb and zero sugar, along with an adequate amount of fat and protein intake.
Kinds of exercises
Beginning with leg reaches, Anant's workout extended to arm reaches and high reps of low-intensity weight training. After getting rid of the excess fat all over his body, Anant slowly moved to exercises like burpees, planks and push-ups. All these exercises helped him in being trained functionally and achieve a toned body.
Work out on wee hours
Anant used to work out on wee hours of the day, mostly from 9 pm to 12 am, sometimes even till 4 am. The biggest challenge in Anant's workout was exercising with the right intensity. It was low-intensity workouts with high reps which worked the best for him.Medical condition, a hurdle
According to Vinod, Anant's medical condition was a major hurdle to the transformation. Not only was he lethargic, he was also someone with very unhealthy eating habits. This was the reason why his workouts began with extremely slow exercises like cycling and walking.
Diet regime
Diet plays a major role in achieving the goal towards fitness. His diet included a lot of sprouts, soups and salads. His intake of junk was replaced by nutritious protein-rich foods with more fibre and less carbs. Ghee, cottage cheese, milk, quinoa and fruits were all part of his six meals in a day.
Additionally, Anant's dedication was so intense and true, that he didn't ask for any cheat days. He currently weighs 88 kgs and feels much healthier now.
Hence, despite suffering from a serious chronic condition, there was nothing that could stop Anant from achieving the impossible. More power to you, Mr Ambani!
