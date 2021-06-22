ASK OUR EXPERTS

Ageing Well: Here Are 7 Steps To Healthy, Happy Ageing

Ageing Well: Here Are 7 Steps To Healthy, Happy Ageing

Ageing is a natural process. Diet and simple lifestyle choices can substantially improve ageing and lead to healthy ageing.
  By: Dr. Saher Mehdi  Updated: Jun 22, 2021 08:13 IST
2-Min Read
Ageing Well: Here Are 7 Steps To Healthy, Happy Ageing

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help in healthy ageing process

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eat a healthy and well-balanced diet for a healthy weight
  2. Regular exercise is essential for your mental as well as physical health
  3. You should avoid consuming added sugar

Ageing is a progressive decline in vital biological functions and our ability to adapt to environmental and metabolic stress. In simple words ageing is the process of getting older with time. As we get old, the key information required for cell survival is either lost or diminished. World Health Organisation data shows that we are heading towards a chronic disease epidemic. 1 in 3 may suffer from one of the chronic diseases, like heart disease, diabetes or arthritis by 2030.

Tips for healthy ageing

Following some simple steps and making little changes in our diet can help us preserve our biological clock. Here are 8 tips for healthy ageing:


1. Practice calorie restriction - Simple means reducing the amount of calorie intake during the day without depriving yourself of essential nutrients.

0ppk115

Eat a healthy, well balanced diet for healthy ageing
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Intermittent fasting (IF) - It is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and fasting. 16:8 (16 hours of fasting: 8 hour of eating window) or 5:2 (5 days of normal diet and 2 days of fasting. It is a popular way of reducing calories and giving your body time to process and rest.

3. Moderate but regular exercise - Even 30 mins of regular exercise can help you stay fit for longer.

4. Quit smoking and limit alcohol - No amount of smoking is deemed safe, even passive smoking can cause long term cellular damage. Limit alcohol intake to 1-2 units of low calorie alcoholic beverage.

5. Reduce the amount of sugar and carbohydrates in your diet - Excessive sugar and carbs can lead to faulty nutrient sensing and can lead to diabetes and fatty liver.

8haf55eg

Consuming too much sugar is harmful to your health in various ways
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Limit red and processed meat and meals - Red meats and some sea fishes contain large amounts of Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) which can trigger cognitive decline and heart disease.

7. Add more green vegetables to your diet - Vegetables contain essential antioxidants, flavonoid and STAC (Sirtuins activating compounds) that can delay cellular damage.

While getting old is inevitable, getting frail with age isn't mandatory. By making little changes in your diet and lifestyle early on, one can delay the signs of ageing and enjoy a better quality of life for longer.

(Dr. Saher Mehdi is the Founder and Chief Scientist at wellOwise)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.





