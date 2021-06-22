Ageing Well: Here Are 7 Steps To Healthy, Happy Ageing
Ageing is a progressive decline in vital biological functions and our ability to adapt to environmental and metabolic stress. In simple words ageing is the process of getting older with time. As we get old, the key information required for cell survival is either lost or diminished. World Health Organisation data shows that we are heading towards a chronic disease epidemic. 1 in 3 may suffer from one of the chronic diseases, like heart disease, diabetes or arthritis by 2030.
Tips for healthy ageing
Following some simple steps and making little changes in our diet can help us preserve our biological clock. Here are 8 tips for healthy ageing:
1. Practice calorie restriction - Simple means reducing the amount of calorie intake during the day without depriving yourself of essential nutrients.
2. Intermittent fasting (IF) - It is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and fasting. 16:8 (16 hours of fasting: 8 hour of eating window) or 5:2 (5 days of normal diet and 2 days of fasting. It is a popular way of reducing calories and giving your body time to process and rest.
3. Moderate but regular exercise - Even 30 mins of regular exercise can help you stay fit for longer.
4. Quit smoking and limit alcohol - No amount of smoking is deemed safe, even passive smoking can cause long term cellular damage. Limit alcohol intake to 1-2 units of low calorie alcoholic beverage.
5. Reduce the amount of sugar and carbohydrates in your diet - Excessive sugar and carbs can lead to faulty nutrient sensing and can lead to diabetes and fatty liver.
6. Limit red and processed meat and meals - Red meats and some sea fishes contain large amounts of Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) which can trigger cognitive decline and heart disease.
7. Add more green vegetables to your diet - Vegetables contain essential antioxidants, flavonoid and STAC (Sirtuins activating compounds) that can delay cellular damage.
While getting old is inevitable, getting frail with age isn't mandatory. By making little changes in your diet and lifestyle early on, one can delay the signs of ageing and enjoy a better quality of life for longer.
(Dr. Saher Mehdi is the Founder and Chief Scientist at wellOwise)
