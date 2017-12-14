7 Cancer Causing Foods You Must Avoid
Your dietary choices can also affect your chances of getting affected with cancer. Take caution now.
Cancer can be caused by regular consumption of some unhealthy foods as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bisphenol-A (BPA) in canned foods is suspected to be cancer-causing
- One of the biggest cancer-causing foods is high-fructose corn syrup
- Diet foods are anytime unhealthier than regular foods
Cancer, that one word which is good enough to send chills down your spine. Where most people believe that it is only alcohol and smoking which leads to cancer, here's an eye opener. Cancer can be caused by regular consumption of some unhealthy foods as well. Where we thought that these foods are nothing but easy-to-cook comfort foods, they might be the reason why the worst nightmare of your life comes to be true.
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
Here's a list of foods you must avoid in order to cut your cancer risk.
Also read: Top 6 Processed Foods You Should Definitely Avoid
1. Microwave popcorn
One of the most convenient comfort foods is microwave popcorn. All you need to do to make them is put the packed in the microwave and set the timing. But, from the chemical bag to the ingredients within, everything makes this food item the centre of all the lung cancer debates taking place all over the world. From the corn kernels to the butter and oil used, every ingredient of this food is good enough to affect you with cancer. Instead, you can get organic popcorn and cook it in another utensil, in the old-school way. It will taste better and will also be healthy snack for you.
2. Canned food
Bisphenol-A (BPA) in canned foods is suspected to be the cancer-causing agent. Tins and cans are lined with BPA and it is quite debatable if the same BPA affects the food and us later on.
3. Refined sugar
One of the biggest cancer-causing foods is high-fructose corn syrup and other forms of refined sugars. And if you feel that brown sugar is safer, you are mistaken. Brown sugar is actually a highly refined form of white sugar with added molasses for colour and flavour. These foods are the reason to blame for insulin spikes and they feed to cancer cells too, promoting their growth. You could instead choose organic honey, coconut sugar or maple sugar.
4. Carbonated drinks
Carbonated drinks are loaded with high-fructose corn syrup, chemicals and dyes. Needless to explain how these are bad for your health, carbonated drinks are a major cancer-causing food.
5. Vegetable oils
Where you thought that these oils are completely safe, this one is a major eye opener for you. Vegetable oils are extracted from foods chemically and then further treated using chemical ways to kill the taste and smell. They are further loaded with unhealthy omega 6 fatty acids which have been proven to change the structure of our cell membranes.
6. Diet food
If you thought diet foods are healthy because the label says 'Diet', check your facts. Diet foods are anytime unhealthier than regular foods. They may, for once, contribute in weight loss but, they can increase your likelihood of getting affected with cancer.
7. Fried snacks
So when you enter a departmental store, you are lured towards the snacks section where all the chips and fried snacks are displayed. They are yummy but, they are cancer causing as well. The trouble begins in the manufacturing process itself. When these foods are fried, the cancer-causing elements stay with the food. And that is what you enjoy relishing while watching a movie.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------