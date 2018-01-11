5 Reasons You Don't Need Vitamin Supplements
There is lack of enough data that would justify the claim that vitamin supplements benefit healthy people.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin supplements cancel the effect of work out on the body
- Fruits and vegetables give us enough nutrients required by the body
- Having vitamin supplements once in a while can be helpful
Unless your body is getting its essential vitamins from the foods that you eat, there is no essential requirement for vitamin supplements, according to experts. Many a times, you tend to take vitamin supplements just because you think our body will get its due intake of vitamins which food might not be able to give. However, there is lack of enough data that would justify the claim that vitamin supplements benefit healthy people. This is the reason why nutritionists don't recommend vitamin supplements to people who consume a healthy and balanced diet.
Here are other reasons why you don't need vitamin supplements:
1. Vitamin supplements are not needed to prevent deficiencies
Deficiencies are not necessarily caused by lack of food. Pregnancy, falling sick, accidents or even habits of a sedentary lifestyle are responsible for all the nutrient deficiencies in our body. Smoking and drinking make a huge contribution in giving your body these deficiencies. Your body will never become deficient of vitamin C by not taking vitamin C supplements.
2. Vitamin supplements do not prevent diseases
It is not necessary that vitamin supplements will reduce the incidence of diseases. Studies and meta-analysis have been done for many years that clearly state that vitamin supplements cannot be an effective substitute for food. They are also not helpful in preventing cancer. In fact, some vitamin supplements can cause serious risks to our health.
3. Fruits and vegetables are as nutrient-rich as they used to be
The fruits and vegetables you consume on a daily basis are all full of essential vitamins and minerals that our body needs. Of course, you need to be careful about looking out for and consuming only fresh and/or organic produce. But vitamin supplements can never make up for the nutrients that we get from fresh veggies and fruits.
4. Vitamin supplements nullifies the effect of exercises
While many athletes and sportspersons consume multivitamins and antioxidant vitamins like Vitamin C, it has been said that these artificial supplements can nullify the effect of exercising on the body. Hence, all the effort and hard work you put in exercising and working out, go in vain when you take vitamins supplements to reap them up.
5. Intake of multi-vitamins can cause cancer
A study conducted in 2005 on white men stated that many men, who were regular on vitamin supplements, were diagnosed with prostate cancer. There have been linkages between excess intake of vitamin supplements and different kinds of cancers since then.
Thus, taking vitamin supplements once in a while might make you healthier. But never fall prey to relying on these vitamin supplements for being healthy. Fresh and natural sources of these vitamins are available in the form of fruits and vegetables and you must ensure to include a maximum variety of them in your diet.
