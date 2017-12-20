4 Types Of Seeds With Tremendous Nutritional Value
Include these seeds in your diet for optimum nutrition.
These seeds should be included in your daily diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hemp seeds are a boon for vegans
- Pumpkin seeds are a good source of protein
- Chia seeds are rich in fiber and omega 3 fatty acids
We are all aware of the big no-no's of foods. But there is little that we know about the foods that we must include in our diets. There are many foods that are extremely nutritious and should definitely be a part of your daily food intake. But being unaware, we ignore those foods despite their easy availability. One such instance of nutritious foods is seeds, which are often thrown away and merely neglected. It might be surprising for you to know that there are some seeds which are extremely nutritious and good for your health.
Here are some seeds with great nutritional value:
1. Hemp seeds
Hemp seeds (or bhaang seeds) are often termed as a boon for vegans. A single serving of hemp seeds comprise as much as 30 gm of protein. They are also very good sources of fatty acids. Omega 6 and omega 3 are present in the ratio of 3:1 in hemp seeds. The only disadvantage is the availability of hemp seeds, as they cannot be found easily. Although one can order them online now.
2. Flax seeds
There are various forms in which flax seeds are available now. Powdered, uncrushed or in the form of a supplement, you can have them in whatever form you desire. They are an amazing source of omega 3 fatty acids and fiber and thus, they should be a part of your daily diet.
Also read: Flaxseeds, The Super Seed For Weight Loss! Know All About It
3. Chia seeds
Nutritionally, chia seeds are quite similar to flax seeds, as they too are good sources of omega3 fatty acids and fiber. One serving of 30 gm of chia seeds are likely to have more than 10 gms of fiber and 5 gm of omega 3 fatty acids. Chia seeds also contain polyphenols, which are essential antioxidants. Chia seeds have positive effects on people suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. They also bring down the inflammatory chemicals that lead to heart diseases.
Also read: 7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Seeds
4. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are one of the most commonly used seeds. They are a rich source of protein, manganese, magnesium, omega 6 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats. Pumpkin seeds also comprise phytosterols which help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body.
All in all, it is a good option to include seeds in your diet. You can add them in your breakfast, in omelettes, oats or muesli to name a few. They provide some extremely important nutrients for the body.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------