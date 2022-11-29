Home »  Infection »  Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: Toll Reaches 14 As One Year Old Girl Dies

In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all the citizens are requested to vaccinate their children between 9 months and 5 years of age, read an official statement.
November 28 : A one-year-old girl died in Mumbai on Monday after contracting measles, said a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to sources, the bay girl had a 'heart condition'.

The minor's death took the city's official toll from the highly infectious disease to 14.



According to the BMC, 78 new patients with measles were admitted to hospitals on Monday while 49 were discharged on recovery.

On Thursday, a total of 22 cases of measles and nine deaths were reported in Mumbai, an official said earlier.

"Reported cases of measles are increasing. The high-risk area is Mumbai-East. A few other parts of Mumbai have also reported increasing number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have been reported (in Mumbai)," BMC's executive health officer told ANI earlier.

The BMC on Wednesday said an 8-month-old succumbed to the disease, taking the toll this year to 12.

Amid the rise in measles cases, BMC appealed to the general public to get their children vaccinated.

"In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all the citizens are requested to vaccinate their children between 9 months and 5 years of age," read an official statement.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

