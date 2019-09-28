World Heart Day 2019: Understanding Silent Heart Attacks And Their Symptoms
Heart day: During a silent heart attack, there may be no classic warning signals such as chest pain, heaviness, breathlessness, pain in the left arm, etc. They may have atypical symptoms like feeling weak, sudden sweating, mild discomfort or acidity.
2019 World Heart Day: Chest pain or discomfort may be a sign of silent heart attack
HIGHLIGHTS
- Silent heart attack can cause unexplained weakness or fatigue
- Sudden sweating can be a cause of silent heart attack
- Awareness about silent heart attacks can improve survival rates
World Heart Day is observed on September 29. There has been a shift in the prevalence of heart attacks in India in the recent years. More and more youngsters are succumbing to the condition, which is emerging as the leading cause of mortality in the country. Even those as young as 30 are falling prey to heart attacks, a silent killer whose symptoms can often go unnoticed. This can be attributed to a lack of awareness among people about them and the preventive steps they should take to avoid heart diseases. Recent data reveals that Indians have a higher average resting heart rate of 83 beats per minute as against the desired 72.[1] According to studies, every additional increase in the rate of heartbeat is associated with a 1% and 2% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease, respectively.[2]
World Heart Day: Symptoms of silent heart attack
Among other factors, stress is one of the main causes for this increase in heart rate. This makes it imperative to raise awareness on the importance of lifestyle changes and reducing stress.
Heart attacks may have symptoms that are not typical in nature. People who are at risk of acquiring this condition due to a family history or other factors must watch out for early atypical symptoms.
During a silent heart attack, there may be no classic warning signals such as chest pain, heaviness, breathlessness, pain in the left arm, etc. They may have atypical symptoms like feeling weak, sudden sweating, mild discomfort or acidity.
In such cases due to lack of any apparent symptoms, heart attacks for detection may need tests like electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and high sensitivity blood enzyme tests.
Awareness about silent heart attacks can improve survival rates and bring about better health outcomes in individuals. Heart attacks occur due to an inadequate flow of blood to one part of the heart. This happens due to a blockage in the blood vessels, medically termed as ischemia. While heart attack is traditionally thought of as affecting only men, women are also at equal risk. The symptoms to watch out for are as follows:
- Chest pain or discomfort, pain in the jaw, neck or back (between the shoulder blades)
- Unexplained weakness or fatigue and shortness of breath, cough, dizziness or nausea
- Subtle after-signs such as unusual breathing difficulties, sudden swelling or fluid retention in the legs, and extreme fatigue
The mantra to remember is any symptom which is appearing for the first time, can not be explained or is unusual, call your doctor.
Heart attack: Prevention and management
If you are someone at risk of a heart attack or have an underlying condition such as diabetes and hypertension, it is imperative to seek medical advice and undertake timely health check-ups. The best way to prevent heart diseases is to follow a healthy lifestyle. One must consume a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Foods with omega-3 fatty acids are healthy for the heart. Indulge in at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day and quit habits such as smoking and drinking.
Periodic preventive health checks can help in detecting any ailments early on. There are many technologies available today which enable basic cardiac care at home.
One example is the SanketLife ECG device which is an ideal home heart monitoring solution that can not only help in emergency situations but can also be used regularly. Using such technology can help detect anything unusual at an early stage and avoid the risk of complications later.
Also, if you can walk or plog 500 meters in six minutes or walk 2 kilometres without symptoms, you are cardiac fit. Plog is walking and bending in between. The term is coined to walk 2 Km and pick up plastic on the way.
In conclusion
Heart diseases can be life-threatening and silent heart attacks can come and go quietly. Advances in technology have ensured that there are devices available now that help in timely diagnosis and management of heart diseases. One can now check their vitals such as ECG in the convenience of their homes. Apart from this, it is important to lead an active and healthy life which is key to preventing any heart-related complications. Regular health check-ups and awareness about the symptoms can help you survive a silent heart attack. If you are at risk of heart diseases, consult your cardiologist at the earliest.
Hand held devices are especially important to avoid unnecessary admissions at night time, holiday etc when you end up in an emergency room with unnecessary admission.
(Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation Of India (HCFI) & Advisor, Agatsa)
