6 Simple Home Remedies Of Ear Infections
Ear infections are more common in children because their eustachian tubes are shorter than adults.
These home remedies are effective in dealing with ear infections
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ear infections are more common in children than adults
- Heat therapy can help easing down the pain in ear during ear infections
- Pain killers can help in reducing pain in ears during ear infections
Ear infections are common among children. Often, ear infections are followed by a cold because of the emergence of bacteria and viruses. Infections in the ear result in inflammation and swelling of the eustachian tube. This makes the tube narrow and results in buildup of fluid behind ear drum. It causes both pressure and pain. Ear infections are more common in children because their eustachian tubes are shorter than adults. Since these tubes are more horizontal, they get blocked more easily than eustachian tubes of adults.
Symptoms of ear infections
If your child shows signs of irritability, finds trouble in sleeping, has reduced appetite, gets fever or has fluid draining from the ear, there are chances s/he might be suffering from an ear infection.
Also read: Do You Have A Lump Behind Your Ear: Here's What It Means?
In most cases, ear infections can be conveniently treated at home. If your child feels mildly ill due to an ear infection, you can follow a few home remedies to ease his/her pain in the ear.
1. Use pain killers: Regular pain killers such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines can help in easing the pain caused by an ear infection. Avoid giving aspirins and give these pain killers as per instructions given by your doctor.
2. Apply heat: Applying heat on the ears can help in easing down the pain. You can mildly heat a piece of cloth and put it on your child's ears in short intervals.
3. Ask your child to rest: Ask your child to rest as much as possible. It will enable the body to fight infections more effectively.
Also read: Sea Swimming May Lead To Stomach Flu, Ear Aches
4. Use eardrops: You can use eardrops to ease the pain. But use ear drops only after consulting your doctor.
5. Warm oil: If there is no fluid leakage from your child's ear and his/her eardrum isn't ruptured, you can softly massage a few drops of olive or sesame oil. It will help in easing out the pain.
6. Keep them hydrated: Ask your child or feed him/her with more fluids. Swallowing can help the eustachian tube to open and drain out the accumulated fluid.
In case your child has high fever or blood drops from his/her ears, visit the doctor immediately.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.