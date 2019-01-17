ASK OUR EXPERTS

What Is Soft Tissue Sarcoma? Causes, Risks And Symptoms

What Is Soft Tissue Sarcoma? Causes, Risks And Symptoms

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been diagnosed with an unusual type of cancer: soft tissue sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcoma is an uncommon type of cancer which begins in the soft tissues that connects, supports and surrounds the other body parts.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 17, 2019 03:03 IST
2-Min Read
What Is Soft Tissue Sarcoma? Causes, Risks And Symptoms

Doctors generally diagnose soft tissue sarcomas with a biopsy.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mr. Arun Jaitley has been diagnosed with cancer
  2. Soft tissue sarcoma can occur anywhere in the body
  3. The exact cause of the cancer is unknown

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley  has been diagnosed with an unusual type of cancer: soft tissue sarcoma. He had undergone a renal transplant surgery in May last year. He was admitted to AIIMS  last year early April following which he underwent dialysis. Earlier, in September 2014, he even underwent a bariatric surgery on account of severe diabetes, as reported by  IANS. IANS also reported, "There was no word on when he was likely to return, but some sources said he was expected back on January 19, but others said it could be later."

Also read: Early Signs And Symptoms Of Blood Cancer You Should Not Miss

What is soft tissue sarcoma?


Soft tissue sarcoma is an uncommon type of cancer which begins in the soft tissues that connects, supports and surrounds the other body parts. Soft tissue sarcoma can occur anywhere in the body. But it is most likely to occur in arms, deep layers of the skin, chest, legs and abdomen. These include muscles, blood vessels, lymph, nerves, fats, tendons and lining of the joints. The tumor can quickly spread to the other parts as well. However, it is difficult to diagnose it as it may be mistaken for any other type of growth as well.

oa9tjkr8

Soft tissue sarcoma can occur anywhere in the body. But it is most likely to occur in arms, deep layers of the skin, chest, legs and abdomen.
Photo Credit: iStock

The tumor may cause a lump or swelling in the soft tissue like arms or legs. Sometimes they spread and can even press on nerves and organs. This could further cause problems such as chest pain, blocked intestine, blood in the vomit or stool, lump, discomfort or trouble in breathing.

Also read: Rakesh Roshan Diagnosed With Early Stage Throat Cancer: Know The Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Options

The exact cause of the cancer is unknown. It is not common. People who have been exposed to certain cancer causing chemicals like arsenic, dioxin and vinyl chloride, had radiation therapy earlier, or have certain genetic diseases are at a higher risk of this type of cancer.

Doctors generally diagnose soft tissue sarcomas with a biopsy. Treatments include surgery to remove the tumor, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these depending upon the size and aggressiveness of the tumor.

Also read: Busted! Most Common Myths And Misconceptions About Cancer

We wish Mr. Arun Jaitley good luck and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, sir!

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

Trending Diseases