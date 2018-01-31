ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Breast Feeding »  Breastfeeding Cuts Mother's Hypertension Risk; Other Benefits Of Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding Cuts Mother's Hypertension Risk; Other Benefits Of Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding cuts post-menopausal hypertension risk. Read full report here.
  By: ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2018 01:16 IST
2-Min Read
Breastfeeding Cuts Mother's Hypertension Risk; Other Benefits Of Breastfeeding

Women breastfeeding their baby for longer duration is linked to lower risk of hypertension

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mothers who breast feed their kids are less likely to suffer hypertension
  2. Breastfeeding more kids and for longer cuts hypertension risk
  3. Highest quintile of duration of breastfeeding led to a 45% dip in risk

Mothers who breast feed their kids are less likely to suffer from hypertension after they reach menopause, suggests a recent study. According to researchers from Oxford University, women breastfeeding more children and for longer duration was linked to lower risk of hypertension in postmenopausal women, and degree of obesity and insulin resistance moderated the breastfeeding-hypertension association. The results indicated that the women who breastfed highest quintile of number of children (5 to 11) showed a 51 percent lower risk of hypertension compared with the lowest quintile (0 to 1).

The highest quintile of duration of breastfeeding (96 to 324 months) showed a 45 percent lower risk of hypertension. Lead study author Nam-Kyong Choi said that the findings endorsed the current recommendations for breastfeeding for the benefit of maternal health in mothers' later lives. It has been well documented that long-term breastfeeding is associated with reduced children's allergies, celiac disease, obesity and diabetes mellitus.

The team analysed 3,119 non-smoking postmenopausal women aged 50 years or older in the 2010-2011. First, maternal metabolism (e.g., fat accumulation and insulin resistance) may be "reset" by breastfeeding after pregnancy, which decreases the risk of obesity-related diseases. Second, oxytocin release stimulated by breastfeeding may be associated with the decreased risk of these diseases.

The research appears in the journal of Hypertension. 

Did you know these lesser known benefits of breastfeeding?

  1.  It keeps you pumped up with iron 
  2. It keeps your reproductive organs in a good condition
  3. Cuts diabetes and heart-disease risk
  4. Less chances of a weak eye-sight for your baby
  5. Lower risk of breast cancer for your daughter
  6. Weight loss for the mother
  7. An improved bond between the mother and the baby


More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

This Two Ingredient Magical Mix Can Work Better Than Medicines
This Two Ingredient Magical Mix Can Work Better Than Medicines

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Breastfeeding Cuts Mother's Hypertension Risk; Other Benefits Of Breastfeeding

64% Women Experience Insomnia During Late Pregnancy

Weight-Loss Surgery Increase Risk Of Suicide, Says Study

It's Only A Headache? Sometimes, It's More Than That

A Dad Wore A T-Shirt At Disney World That Said 'In Need Of Kidney.' It Worked

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------